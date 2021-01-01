Bittrex to Delist Privacy Coins Monero, Dash and Zcash
Bittrex announced Friday it will be delisting monero (XMR), zcash (ZEC) and dash (DASH), continuing a trend of privacy coins being delisted by cryptocurrency exchanges.
- In a release, the exchange said the coins’ markets will be removed on Friday, Jan. 15, at 23:00 UTC.
- While Bittrex gave no reason for the removals, exchanges around the world have been moving to delist coins that seek to preserve the privacy of their users as a way to be compliant with know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations that are spreading around the world.
- For instance, the U.S. Secret Service has urged Congress to create ways to limit the use of privacy-focused cryptocurrencies.
