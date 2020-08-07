Cryptocurrencies

Bittrex and Poloniex Move for Summary Judgment in Market Manipulation Case

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

Attorneys representing cryptocurrency exchanges Bittrex and Poloniex notified Judge Failla of the Southern District of New York Friday of their intention to move for summary judgment in a class action case that alleges they, along with Tether and Bitfinex, were involved in fraud and market manipulation, according to court filings.

  • The motion seeks summary judgment, saying the plaintiffs cannot âprove the central premise of their claimsâ that cryptocurrency addresses at issue in the suit belong to Bitfinex nor that Bitfinex was using the funds to manipulate the market.
  • âIn fact, both addresses belong to an individual with no apparent connection to Bitfinex,â the letter explains.
  • Bittrex and Poloniex were added to the suit as defendants in June 2020.
  • The suit has been ongoing since October 2019.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular