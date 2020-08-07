Bittrex and Poloniex Move for Summary Judgment in Market Manipulation Case

Attorneys representing cryptocurrency exchanges Bittrex and Poloniex notified Judge Failla of the Southern District of New York Friday of their intention to move for summary judgment in a class action case that alleges they, along with Tether and Bitfinex, were involved in fraud and market manipulation, according to court filings.

The motion seeks summary judgment, saying the plaintiffs cannot âprove the central premise of their claimsâ that cryptocurrency addresses at issue in the suit belong to Bitfinex nor that Bitfinex was using the funds to manipulate the market.

âIn fact, both addresses belong to an individual with no apparent connection to Bitfinex,â the letter explains.

Bittrex and Poloniex were added to the suit as defendants in June 2020.

The suit has been ongoing since October 2019.

