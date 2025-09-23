Bittium To Acquire 24.9% Stake In MarshallAI

(RTTNews) - Bittium said it is acquiring a 24.9 percent stake in MarshallAI or Kradient Intelligence Oy through a directed share issue. MarshallAI is a Finnish pioneer in artificial intelligence solutions, with a product and solution portfolio focused on AI-based signal processing for the needs of defense and industry. MarshallAI's current owners and company management will remain significant shareholders.

Bittium and MarshallAI have also entered into a cooperation agreement through which the companies will jointly develop AI-based solutions for Bittium's product families. Bittium will license MarshallAI's AI tool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.