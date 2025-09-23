Markets

Bittium To Acquire 24.9% Stake In MarshallAI

September 23, 2025 — 02:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bittium said it is acquiring a 24.9 percent stake in MarshallAI or Kradient Intelligence Oy through a directed share issue. MarshallAI is a Finnish pioneer in artificial intelligence solutions, with a product and solution portfolio focused on AI-based signal processing for the needs of defense and industry. MarshallAI's current owners and company management will remain significant shareholders.

Bittium and MarshallAI have also entered into a cooperation agreement through which the companies will jointly develop AI-based solutions for Bittium's product families. Bittium will license MarshallAI's AI tool.

