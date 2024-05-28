Bitterroot Resources Announces Capital Raise Effort

Bitterroot Resources (TSE:BTT) has released an update.

Bitterroot Resources Ltd. is launching a non-brokered private placement to raise C$270,000 by issuing 10.8 million units at C$0.025 each, which includes shares and warrants, to fund their Nighthawk Gold/Silver and LM Nickel/Copper projects. The financing, subject to TSX-V approval, will see insiders purchasing a portion, thereby making it a related party transaction. The securities won’t be registered in the U.S. and can’t be sold there without compliance with U.S. securities laws.

