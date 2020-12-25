Bitstamp to Halt XRP Trading, Deposits in US Due to SEC Lawsuit

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp said it’s halting XRP trading and deposits for all U.S. customers on Jan. 8, 2021, because of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent filing, alleging XRP is a security.

U.S. customers will be able to withdraw their XRP even after trading is halted, Bitstamp said.

Other countries are not affected, Bitstamp said.

Bitstamp is the first major cryptocurrency exchange to take action on XRP in response to the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Read also: An SEC Victory in Ripple Case Would Render XRP ‘Untradeable,’ Market Pros Say

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.