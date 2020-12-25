Cryptocurrencies

Bitstamp to Halt XRP Trading, Deposits in US Due to SEC Lawsuit

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Bitstamp CEO and founder Nejc Kodrič (courtesy of the company)

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp said it’s halting XRP trading and deposits for all U.S. customers on Jan. 8, 2021, because of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent filing, alleging XRP is a security.

  • U.S. customers will be able to withdraw their XRP even after trading is halted, Bitstamp said.
  • Other countries are not affected, Bitstamp said.
  • Bitstamp is the first major cryptocurrency exchange to take action on XRP in response to the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs.

This story is developing and will be updated.

