Bitstamp Names Gemini Alum Julian Sawyer as New CEO

Bitstamp has hired former Gemini Managing Director for Europe Julian Sawyer as its new chief executive and moved founder Nejc Kodrič into a “non-executive role.”

Sawyer will oversee the company’s continued expansion of digital asset services and growth, Bitstamp said Thursday.

He has previously worked at Gemini, Starling Bank and Bluerock Consulting.

Kodrič, who founded the Europe-based crypto exchange in 2011, will stay on the board of directors.

