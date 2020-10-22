Cryptocurrencies

Bitstamp Names Gemini Alum Julian Sawyer as CEO

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published

Bitstamp has hired former Gemini Managing Director for Europe Julian Sawyer as its new chief executive and moved founder Nejc Kodrič into a “non-executive role.”

  • Sawyer will oversee the company’s continued expansion of digital asset services and growth, Bitstamp said Thursday.
  • He has previously worked at Gemini, Starling Bank and Bluerock Consulting.
  • Kodrič, who founded the Europe-based crypto exchange in 2011, will stay on the board of directors.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular