Bitstamp Names Gemini Alum Julian Sawyer as CEO
Bitstamp has hired former Gemini Managing Director for Europe Julian Sawyer as its new chief executive and moved founder Nejc Kodrič into a “non-executive role.”
- Sawyer will oversee the company’s continued expansion of digital asset services and growth, Bitstamp said Thursday.
- He has previously worked at Gemini, Starling Bank and Bluerock Consulting.
- Kodrič, who founded the Europe-based crypto exchange in 2011, will stay on the board of directors.
