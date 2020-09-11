Bitstamp Integrates Nasdaq’s Matching Engine for Faster Order Executions
Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has implemented a new matching engine from Nasdaqâs technology vendor that it says greatly speeds up trading.
- Announced Thursday, the updated matching engine improves upon Bistampâs previous implementation developed by global provider of exchange and clearing technology Cinnober â since acquired by Nasdaq
- With the upgrade, âBitstamp can continue to bolster their capacity, performance and resiliency,â said Andy Green, vice president and head of the EMEA division at Nasdaq Market Technology.
- The move should help the platform handle high levels of demand during periods of extreme volatility when volume spikes from multiple orders can put a strain on infrastructure.
- According to research by Bitstamp and crypto market data provider Kaiko, the new engine enables order matching up to 1,250 times faster than with the previous system.
- The platformâs throughput is also raised by up to 400 times, per the announcement.
- The improvements are expected to be noticeable by high-frequency traders, while the new infrastructure will enable the exchange to roll out new order types and trading pairs at scale, Bitstamp said.
- The exchange plans to increase the platformâs performance gradually over the next three months, reducing latency on orders placed through their website and app.
- Potentially, the biggest impact could be to application programming interface (API) trading where the exchange aims to reduce trade execution to under a millisecond.
- Luxembourg-based Bitstamp recently went live with payment service provider BCB Groupâs real-time gross settlement system in order to speed up the funding of large client accounts.
See also: Bitstamp to Move Clientsâ Accounts From London to Luxembourg
