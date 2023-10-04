Bitstamp CEO At Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day & Awards: 'Bitstamp Is The Longest Running Cryptocurrency Exchange'

With Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day just around the corner, scheduled for Nov. 13 in NYC, we reflect on an insightful interview from last year's event with a leading figure in the crypto industry.

"Bitstamp is the longest running cryptocurrency exchange," said Bob Zagotta, the US CEO of Bitstamp, as he sat down for an exclusive interview during Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day 2022. With the city's skyline as a backdrop, Zagotta delved deep into the world of fintech, offering insights into Bitstamp's journey, its unique selling points.

"Our claim to fame is basically being very compliance forward," Zagotta stated. In a space that has seen its fair share of "public flame outs, bankruptcies, and fraud," Bitstamp's commitment to compliance and trust is evident.

"We were the first exchange ever to have a regulatory license," he added, emphasizing the importance of protecting customer funds. "Much of our focus has always been on segregated customer funds from any other assets of the firm."

Reflecting on the 2022 crypto market, Zagotta acknowledged the significant macroeconomic challenges that many companies faced. "There's incredible innovation going on, particularly in the crypto and blockchain world," he observed.

However, he also noted that "economic conditions" and "significant macroeconomic headwinds" posed challenges for growth and customer acquisition. Yet, Zagotta remained optimistic, believing that "hopefully the innovation will not be stifled; it will ultimately prevail."

One of the most pressing challenges, especially in the crypto world, is the evolving landscape of regulation. "In the U.S and in other jurisdictions, there's an awful lot of law-making and regulatory framework development that is still to be determined," Zagotta pointed out last year. This uncertainty, he said, "puts a bit of a drag on innovation."

