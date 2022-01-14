BITQ Captures Coinbase’s Expansion in Futures Exchange Acquisition

Coinbase is in the process of purchasing FairX, a Commodity and Futures Trading Commission-regulated exchange that offers derivatives, reports Blockworks. The move will enable the company to offer derivatives trading in the intermediate with long-term goals of eventually offering crypto derivatives.

The move follows the company’s goals of diversifying its revenue sources; the crypto exchange has previously relied on trading fees for revenue, but the derivatives avenue would provide a separate income source. Coinbase sees the derivatives space as being full of potential and possibly able to become bigger than spot trading.

“Deep and liquid derivatives markets are essential to the functioning of traditional capital markets. These products are in high demand from investors who seek to effectively manage risk, execute complex trading strategies, and gain exposure to crypto outside of existing spot markets,” Coinbase writes in its blog.

Coinbase said that the acquisition comes after increasing demand from retail customers in particular, and they hope to make the derivatives market easy to access for U.S. customers and help drive long-term growth. The deal is expected to close sometime in the first quarter.

“The development of a transparent derivatives market is a critical inflection point for any asset class and we believe it will unlock further participation in the cryptoeconomy for retail and institutional investors alike” Coinbase writes.

