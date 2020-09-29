Bitpanda Raises $52M Series A Led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures
European crypto brokerage Bitpanda, based in Vienna and founded in 2014, is announcing the completion of a $52 million Series A led by PayPal legend Peter ThielÃ¢ÂÂs Valar Ventures. This fundraising round, plus a seed round in 2016 and an initial exchange offering in 2019, means the 240-employee company raised roughly $100 million to date, according to the team.
- Bitpanda co-CEOs Eric Demuth and Paul Klanschek said this raise, which included additional funds from SeedInvest, will help scale the company to 300 employees, and a variety of new products, in Q4 2020.
- According to CoinGecko, Bitpanda Pro facilitates roughly $2 million in daily volume. Klanscheck said the platform also offers precious metal trading, in addition to other crypto options, totaling Ã¢ÂÂover a $1 billion in volume in 2019.Ã¢ÂÂ
- These co-founders said France, Spain and Turkey were among the fastest-growing crypto markets out of the roughly 34 countries the platform serves.
- The recent buzz around decentralized finance (DeFi) has been a boon for Bitpanda. Ã¢ÂÂWe just launched a DeFi market on our broker and it went through the roof,Ã¢ÂÂ Demuth said. Ã¢ÂÂPeople are really crazy about buying DeFi coins.Ã¢ÂÂ
- Outside of crypto, Klanschek said roughly 100,000 people solely used Bitpanda this past year for trading gold options. Demuth said in 2021 Bitpanda will expand to include Ã¢ÂÂall kinds of asset classes,Ã¢ÂÂ including stocks.
- As part of the deal, ValarÃ¢ÂÂs Andrew McCormack will join BitpandaÃ¢ÂÂs board. Ã¢ÂÂTogether, weÃ¢ÂÂre going to ensure everyone in Europe has the power to access the financial markets and invest in their financial futures as we build EuropeÃ¢ÂÂs next fintech unicorn,Ã¢ÂÂ McCormack said in a statement.
