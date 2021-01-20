Bitpanda Launches Debit Card That Lets Users Spend Fiat, Crypto and Precious Metals

Bitpanda, a digital investment platform, has launched a Visa debit card that allows customers to switch among multiple assets such as cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies and precious metals to fund payments.

Calling the card a world first, the Vienna, Austria-based firm said Wednesday the Bitpanda Card can be linked to any asset in a user’s portfolio on the platform, which can be selected via the company’s app.

“We wanted to build a product that is missing in the market by asking ourselves why it wasn’t possible to spend your investments at any time you want,” said Eric Demuth, Bitpanda co-founder and CEO.

The Visa-branded physical card allows users to shop online and in stores globally. Payments can also be contactless using Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Transactions are processed instantly and real-time push notifications are sent to users when the card is used, the firm said.

Bitpanda customers residing in the European Union can now apply for the card.

Read more: Crypto Exchange Bitpanda to Double Workforce With €10M Tech Hub Launch

