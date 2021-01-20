Bitpanda Launches Debit Card That Lets Users Spend Fiat, Crypto and Precious Metals
Bitpanda, a digital investment platform, has launched a Visa debit card that allows customers to switch among multiple assets such as cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies and precious metals to fund payments.
- Calling the card a world first, the Vienna, Austria-based firm said Wednesday the Bitpanda Card can be linked to any asset in a user’s portfolio on the platform, which can be selected via the company’s app.
- “We wanted to build a product that is missing in the market by asking ourselves why it wasn’t possible to spend your investments at any time you want,” said Eric Demuth, Bitpanda co-founder and CEO.
- The Visa-branded physical card allows users to shop online and in stores globally. Payments can also be contactless using Google Pay and Samsung Pay.
- Transactions are processed instantly and real-time push notifications are sent to users when the card is used, the firm said.
- Bitpanda customers residing in the European Union can now apply for the card.
Read more: Crypto Exchange Bitpanda to Double Workforce With €10M Tech Hub Launch
Related Stories
- Privacy Coin Firo in Midst of ‘Hash War’ With 51% Attacker
- Thai SEC Tells Bitkub Crypto Exchange to Improve Platform After Trading Outages
- European Commission, ECB Unite to Consider Potential Pitfalls of the Digital Euro
- Thai Stock Exchange Launching Digital Asset Trading in H2, Cryptos Excluded
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.