BITO, UVXY: Big ETF Outflows

April 22, 2024 — 10:49 am EDT

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, where 5,530,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.1% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, which lost 2,250,000 of its units, representing a 29.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

