BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock and NYSE American Listing

BitMine announced a public offering of 2.25 million shares at $8 each, raising $18 million for bitcoin purchases.

Quiver AI Summary

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares of its common stock at $8.00 per share, aiming for gross proceeds of $18 million. The offering includes an additional 45-day option for underwriters to purchase up to 337,500 extra shares. This offering is set to close on June 6, 2025, pending customary conditions, and follows the company’s approval to list its common stock on the NYSE American under the symbol "BMNR," with trading starting on June 5, 2025. BitMine plans to use the proceeds to purchase bitcoin, reinforcing its focus on bitcoin mining and investment.

Potential Positives

The successful pricing of the public offering at $8.00 per share allows the company to raise gross proceeds of $18 million, strengthening its financial position.

The approval to list on the NYSE American marks a significant milestone for BitMine, enhancing its visibility and accessibility to a broader range of investors.

The planned use of the net proceeds to purchase bitcoin supports the company's long-term investment strategy in the cryptocurrency market.

Potential Negatives

The company is reliant on external financing through public offerings, which may indicate vulnerabilities or limitations in its current capital structure.

The public offering may dilute existing shareholders' ownership stakes if additional shares are issued, potentially affecting stock value negatively.

The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements and risks, which may raise concerns about the company's future performance and stability.

FAQ

What is the pricing of BitMine's public offering?

BitMine's public offering is priced at $8.00 per share, aiming for gross proceeds of $18 million.

When will BitMine's common stock begin trading on NYSE American?

BitMine's common stock is expected to start trading on NYSE American on June 5, 2025, under the symbol "BMNR."

What will BitMine do with the proceeds from the offering?

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to purchase bitcoin.

How many shares are being offered in BitMine's public offering?

BitMine is offering 2,250,000 shares in its public offering.

Who is managing BitMine's stock offering?

ThinkEquity is acting as the sole book-running manager for BitMine's offering.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (“BitMine” and the “Company”) (NYSE American: BMNR), a technology company focused on the accumulation of bitcoin for long-term investment, whether acquired by their bitcoin mining operations or from the proceeds of capital raising transactions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $18 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on June 6, 2025 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The Company also announced today that its common stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American LLC stock exchange (“NYSE American”). Trading on NYSE American is expected to commence on June 5, 2025 under the trading symbol “BMNR.” Prices for the Company’s common stock will cease being quoted on the OTC Markets’ OTCQX Best Market concurrent with the NYSE American listing. Current stockholders of the Company do not need to take any action as a result of the uplisting.





The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to purchase bitcoin.





ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.





A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-284361) relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on June 4, 2025. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41



st



Floor, New York, New York 10004. The final prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at





http://www.sec.gov





.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About BitMine:







BitMine is a Bitcoin Network Company, with a focus on Bitcoin mining, Synthetic Bitcoin Mining through involvement in Bitcoin mining hashrate as a financial product, offering advisory and mining services to companies interested in earning Bitcoin denominated revenues, and general Bitcoin advisory to public companies. BitMine’s operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad; Pecos, Texas; and Silverton, Texas.







Forward Looking Statements:







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding the offering, the expected proceeds from such offering, the expected use of proceeds from such offering, the expected start of trading on the NYSE American and the expected closing date of the offering. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; our ability to finance our current business and proposed future business; and the competitive environment of our business, as well as the performance of the stock market in general. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond BitMine’s control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of BitMine's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 3, 2025, as well as any other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of BitMine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. BitMine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







BitMine Immersion Technologies Contact:







Jonathan Bates, Chairman and CEO









info@bitminetech.io







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.