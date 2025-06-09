BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Acquires 100 Bitcoin for Treasury Business Line

BitMine announces purchase of 100 Bitcoin for its treasury, funded by recent stock offering. Future acquisitions anticipated.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has announced the purchase of 100 Bitcoin as part of its Bitcoin Treasury initiative, funded by proceeds from a recent common stock offering that concluded on June 6, 2025. CEO Jonathan Bates expressed enthusiasm about this initial purchase and indicated plans for more acquisitions in the future. The company focuses on accumulating Bitcoin through both mining operations and capital raising transactions, and its business includes mining services and advisory roles related to Bitcoin. BitMine operates in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad and Texas. The release includes forward-looking statements highlighting potential risks and uncertainties related to future business performance and market conditions.

Potential Positives

BitMine has successfully purchased 100 Bitcoin as part of its Bitcoin Treasury business line, demonstrating a proactive strategy in accumulating Bitcoin for long-term investment.

The acquisition of Bitcoin was funded through the proceeds of a recent share offering, indicating strong investor support and confidence in the company's capital-raising efforts.

CEO Jonathan Bates expressed optimism about future Bitcoin purchases, suggesting a potential commitment to growing the company's Bitcoin holdings and overall investment strategy.

Potential Negatives

The purchase of 100 Bitcoin from the recent stock offering could raise concerns about the company’s reliance on capital raising for investment activities.

The press release highlights forward-looking statements that imply risks and uncertainties regarding future financial performance and market conditions, which may instill doubt among investors.

There is a lack of detailed financial information or context about the performance and health of the company following the capital raising, which may lead to investor apprehension.

FAQ

What recent purchase did BitMine announce?

BitMine announced the purchase of 100 Bitcoin for its Bitcoin Treasury business line.

How did BitMine fund its Bitcoin purchase?

The Bitcoin purchase was financed through proceeds from a recent offering of shares of common stock.

What is BitMine's main business focus?

BitMine focuses on the long-term accumulation of Bitcoin through mining operations and capital raising transactions.

Where are BitMine’s operations located?

BitMine operates in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad, Pecos, Texas, and Silverton, Texas.

What future plans did BitMine’s CEO mention?

CEO Jonathan Bates indicated plans for more Bitcoin purchases in the future.

LAS VEGAS, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (“BitMine” and the “Company”) (NYSE American: BMNR), a technology company focused on the accumulation of Bitcoin for long-term investment, whether acquired by their Bitcoin mining operations or from the proceeds of capital raising transactions, today announced that it has made a purchase of 100 Bitcoin for its Bitcoin Treasury business line. The Bitcoin were purchased from funds from BitMine’s recent offering of shares of common stock, which closed on Friday, June 6, 2025.





Jonathan Bates, BitMine CEO, stated, “We are excited to make our first open market purchase of Bitcoin, and expect to make more Bitcoin purchases moving forward.”







About BitMine







BitMine is a Bitcoin Network Company with a focus on the accumulation of Bitcoin for long-term investment, whether acquired by our Bitcoin mining operations or from the proceeds of capital raising transactions. Company business lines include Bitcoin mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining through involvement in Bitcoin mining, hashrate as a financial product, offering advisory and mining services to companies interested in earning Bitcoin denominated revenues, and general Bitcoin advisory to public companies. BitMine’s operations are located in low-cost energy regions in Trinidad; Pecos, Texas; and Silverton, Texas.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This document specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected use of proceeds of BitMine’s recent securities offering, the potential benefits of the expected uses of those proceeds, and future business plans. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including BitMine’s ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; BitMine’s ability to finance its current business and proposed future business; the competitive environment of BitMine’s business; and the price and availability of Bitcoin for potential future purchases. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond BitMine’s control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of BitMine's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 3, 2025, as well as any other SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of BitMine's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. BitMine undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Contact:







Jonathan Bates, Chairman and CEO







info@bitminetech.io





