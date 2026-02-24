Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Price Target Decreased by 11.64% to 43.86

The average one-year price target for Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAM:BMNR) has been revised to $43.86 / share. This is a decrease of 11.64% from the prior estimate of $49.64 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.20% from the latest reported closing price of $19.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitmine Immersion Technologies. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 13.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMNR is 0.24%, an increase of 24.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.92% to 152,535K shares. The put/call ratio of BMNR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clear Street Group holds 17,202K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares , representing an increase of 83.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMNR by 239.86% over the last quarter.

Marex Group holds 10,024K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares , representing an increase of 84.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMNR by 207.40% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 9,457K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,470K shares , representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMNR by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,408K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005K shares , representing an increase of 53.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMNR by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,224K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing an increase of 85.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMNR by 262.39% over the last quarter.

