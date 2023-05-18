BitMEX To Send Physical Bitcoin To The Moon In Partnership With Astrobiotic Technology And Bitcoin Magazine

BitMEX, a leading bitcoin derivatives exchange, has announced that it will be sending the first physical bitcoin to the Moon in partnership with Astrobotic Technology Inc. and Bitcoin Magazine. The rocket carrying a physical Bitcoin wallet is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center this summer, marking a significant milestone for both space exploration and the bitcoin industry.

The bitcoin, engraved with a public address and private key, is loaded with 1 BTC and will become the first-ever financial asset sent to space. This endeavor symbolizes the exploration of Bitcoin's use cases beyond Earth and opens up possibilities for future interaction with the token. Stephan Lutz, Acting CEO and Group CFO at BitMEX, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, "This is not just an achievement for BitMEX, but a breakthrough in human history."

According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, the mission has undergone rigorous testing and preparation to ensure the Bitcoin wallet's readiness for space flight.

In addition to the physical bitcoin, the text of the Genesis Block, the first block of Bitcoin ever mined, will be carried to the Moon as a homage to Satoshi's protocol. The Genesis Block will be displayed on a metal plate with raw hex data and a hologram of the Bitcoin Magazine logo.

A replica of the coin and Genesis Block metal plate, placed on a "moon rock" will be auctioned in partnership with Bitcoin Magazine at Bitcoin 2023. In addition, a limited edition series of commemorative coins and Ordinals will be auctioned closer to the launch date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.