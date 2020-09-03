BitMEX to List Futures for New Crypto Coins for First Time in Over 2 Years
BitMEX said early Friday morning it plans to introduce futures markets for two cryptocurrencies, the first new coins to appear on the exchange in over two years.
- The stalwart cryptocurrency derivatives exchange announced new futures markets for chainlink (LINK) and tezos (XTZ), two cryptocurrencies with triple-digit year-to-date returns, in addition to new contracts for EOS and cardano (ADA), two coins already traded in futures markets on BitMEX.
- Tezos has traded on BitMEX before, however. Prior to the projectâs initial coin offering (ICO) in 2017, XTZ/BTC futures were listed on BitMEX and settled at the sale price of 0.0002 BTC per tezos.
- The last time BitMEX listed a new token was June 2018, when it announced a TRON/BTC futures market.
- Shortly before that announcement, the exchange removed six altcoin futures markets, including ethereum classic (ETC), zcash (ZEC), and monero (XMR).
- Notably, the new altcoin futures will trade against tether (USDT) instead of bitcoin (BTC). In Fridayâs announcement, BitMEX said the reason for this is because âUSDT pairs account for over 60% of overall altcoin volume.â By listing tether pairs, âwe are providing users with the trading options to better meet their needs,â BitMEX said.
- More details are to come later Friday, the Seychelles-based exchange said.
