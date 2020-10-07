BitMEX Says It’s ‘Business as Usual’ Despite 30% Drop in Bitcoin Balance After CFTC, DOJ Action
One week after charges were brought by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Department of Justice, nearly 30% of BitMEXÃ¢ÂÂs bitcoin (BTC) balance has been withdrawn by customers.
- A spokesperson for the derivatives exchange told CoinDesk that, despite the significant withdrawals, Ã¢ÂÂIt is business as usual for the BitMEX platform.Ã¢ÂÂ
- Total BTC held on BitMEX addresses dropped from 192,986 BTC on Sept. 30 to 135,619 BTC Tuesday, a 29.73% decline, according to data provided by Coin Metrics.
- Aggregate open interest for BitMEX BTC futures also took a hit in the past week, falling by over $100 million from $732 million on Sept. 30.
- The Ã¢ÂÂfundamentalsÃ¢ÂÂ of the exchange Ã¢ÂÂremain strong,Ã¢ÂÂ however, according the spokesperson, specifically BitMEXÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂresilient open interest and liquidity.Ã¢ÂÂ
- On-chain transaction data reviewed by CoinDesk suggests that much of the withdrawn coins were deposited to addresses at Binance, which also prohibits American users, and U.S.-based Gemini and Kraken.
- Even though customers are withdrawing coins, one BitMEX balance that is not shrinking is the exchangeÃ¢ÂÂs Insurance Fund, a pool of funds nominally used to prevent auto-deleveraging of tradersÃ¢ÂÂ positions.
- Since Thursday, the fund has grown by nearly 20 BTC (or over $200,000) to 36,588 BTC (or over $388 million), by far the largest insurance fund of any cryptocurrency derivatives exchange.
- The Seychelles-based business consistently ranks fourth by 24-hour volume and second by open interest, according to bitcoin futures data from Skew.
