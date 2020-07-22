Cryptocurrencies

BitMEX Owner Awards $50K Grant to Bitcoin Smart Contract Developer

Contributor
Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Published
Arthur Hayes, CEO of BitMEX, and Chase Lochmiller, general partner at Polychain Capital, speak at Consensus: Invest 2017. (Brady Dale/CoinDesk archives)

The parent of crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX has given $50,000 to the Bitcoin Core contributor who revealed last week he was working on a smart contract language for bitcoin.

  • 100x Group announced Wednesday it had awarded a one-year grant to Jeremy Rubin, as part of its Open Source Developer Grant program.
  • The Seychelles-based company, which recently changed its name from HDR Trading, has already given similar grants to fellow Bitcoin Core contributors Michael Ford, Amiti Uttarwar and Gleb Naumenko.
  • A Bitcoin developer since 2011, Rubin said last week he was developing a new programming language, Sapio, for a full smart contract capability on the Bitcoin protocol.
  • He has also established a new research organization, Judica, that plans to develop and release new software tools for Bitcoin.
  • Per the announcement, 100x said the grant would make Judica financially sustainable and further fund research into Sapio.
  • Established in 2014, BitMEXâs primary product is its bitcoin perpetual contract â trading volume stood at $800 million at press time, according to CoinGecko.

See also: Bitcoin Futures Pass $1B in Open Interest on BitMEX for First Time Since March Crash

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular