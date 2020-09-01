Cryptocurrencies

BitMEX Launches Mobile Trading App in 140 Countries

Zack Voell CoinDesk
BitMEX mobile app interface

Leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX has launched a mobile trading app in 140 countries, the exchange told CoinDesk.

  • Announced Tuesday morning, the product launch comes two weeks after BitMEXâs first-ever identity verification requirement was announced earlier in August.
  • Built completely in-house, the mobile trading product closely matches the desktop experience and is already up and running.
  • Analytics show some accounts are already trading exclusively on the app, according to Ben Radclyffe, commercial director for the exchangeâs parent organization, 100x Group.
  • The legendary âtrollboxâ chat widget is not included in the current version of the mobile app, however, according to Radclyffe.
  • He assured CoinDesk that its inclusion is planned for future updates.
  • BitMEX is the largest bitcoin derivatives exchange by open interest, according to Skew, with $1.01 billion in open contracts at last check.

