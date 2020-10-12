Cryptocurrencies

BitMEX Exchange Hires Compliance Chief After US Charges

Contributor
Daniel Palmer CoinDesk
Published

BitMEX, the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange recently charged by U.S. authorities, has hired a compliance veteran.

  • In a blog post Monday, the exchangeÃ¢ÂÂs operator 100x announced that Malcolm Wright will come aboard as chief compliance officer for the group.
  • Wright comes with 30 years of experience in compliance and anti-money laundering, per the post.
  • He currently chairs the Advisory Council and AML Working Group atÃÂ Global Digital Finance, as well as being a speaker on topics including the Financial Action Tasks ForceÃ¢ÂÂs international guidance for regulators around virtual asset service providers.
  • According to his LinkedIn profile, Wright is also an associate fellow of the Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies at the U.K.Ã¢ÂÂs Royal United Services Institute Ã¢ÂÂ a body working to address financial crimes.
  • 100x said the new hire will lead the groupÃ¢ÂÂs compliance efforts internationally and will report to the new interim CEO and COO Vivien Khoo.
  • Khoo replaced former CEO Arthur Hayes last week amid the fallout from the legal issues that hit the company on Oct. 1.
  • BitMEX, other associated entities including 100x and its founders were charged by both the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and federal prosecutors in New York over allegations the exchange had illegally offered derivatives trading to customers in the U.S. and violated the Bank Secrecy Act.
  • BitMEXÃ¢ÂÂs operator has since said it will carry out business as usual but saw fit to shake up the executive team, removing Hayes and other founders Samuel Reed and Ben Delo from executive roles.
  • The hire of the compliance chief would seem to be the latest reaction to the charges, and an effort to avoid similar situations going forward.
  • ItÃ¢ÂÂs not clear if the company had a chief compliance officer prior to the announcement. CoinDesk has reached out for confirmation.

Also read: BitMEX CTO Released in US After Payment of $5M Bond

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Crypto Funds Could Be Poised to Outperform Traditional Funds

    Off the Chain Capital, CIO, Brian Estes joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how crypto funds could be poised to outperform traditional funds.

    Sep 29, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular