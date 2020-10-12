BitMEX Exchange Hires Compliance Chief After US Charges
BitMEX, the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange recently charged by U.S. authorities, has hired a compliance veteran.
- In a blog post Monday, the exchangeÃ¢ÂÂs operator 100x announced that Malcolm Wright will come aboard as chief compliance officer for the group.
- Wright comes with 30 years of experience in compliance and anti-money laundering, per the post.
- He currently chairs the Advisory Council and AML Working Group atÃÂ Global Digital Finance, as well as being a speaker on topics including the Financial Action Tasks ForceÃ¢ÂÂs international guidance for regulators around virtual asset service providers.
- According to his LinkedIn profile, Wright is also an associate fellow of the Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies at the U.K.Ã¢ÂÂs Royal United Services Institute Ã¢ÂÂ a body working to address financial crimes.
- 100x said the new hire will lead the groupÃ¢ÂÂs compliance efforts internationally and will report to the new interim CEO and COO Vivien Khoo.
- Khoo replaced former CEO Arthur Hayes last week amid the fallout from the legal issues that hit the company on Oct. 1.
- BitMEX, other associated entities including 100x and its founders were charged by both the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and federal prosecutors in New York over allegations the exchange had illegally offered derivatives trading to customers in the U.S. and violated the Bank Secrecy Act.
- BitMEXÃ¢ÂÂs operator has since said it will carry out business as usual but saw fit to shake up the executive team, removing Hayes and other founders Samuel Reed and Ben Delo from executive roles.
- The hire of the compliance chief would seem to be the latest reaction to the charges, and an effort to avoid similar situations going forward.
- ItÃ¢ÂÂs not clear if the company had a chief compliance officer prior to the announcement. CoinDesk has reached out for confirmation.
