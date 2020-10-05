BitMEX Ether Futures Trading Contracts Fall by Half in Wake of U.S. Charges

Investor interest in ether futures traded on BitMEX has declined sharply since the Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange was charged Thursday with illegally operating an unregistered derivatives-trading platform that accepted U.S. customers.

At press time, ether futures contracts worth $63 million (179,000 ETH) are open or active on BitMEX, the lowest since May 15, according to data source Skew.

Open interest is down nearly 50% from the $125 million observed on Oct. 1.

Last week, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed civil charges against BitMEX, and the Department of Justice brought criminal charges against BitMEXÃ¢ÂÂs owners for facilitating money laundering and other illegal transactions.

Open interest in ether futures on BitMEX was declining even before last weekÃ¢ÂÂs charges, in line with a downdraft witnessed across the industry. It had peaked at $214 million on Sept. 1.

SeptemberÃ¢ÂÂs 17% decline in etherÃ¢ÂÂs price likely dented short-term optimism, causing a slide in the open interest across all exchanges.

Notably, since Thursday, open positions in BitMEX bitcoin futures have also declined by over 20% from $592 million to $456 million.ÃÂ

