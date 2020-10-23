BitMEX Delves Deeper Into DeFi With New Futures Listings
BitMEX’s latest futures listings bring another decentralized finance (DeFi) product to the cryptocurrency derivatives space.
- According to a company blog post Friday, the Seychelles-based exchange said it was adding DeFi token yearn.finance (YFI) to its quanto futures contracts.
- Polkadot (DOT) and Binance coin (BNB) contracts are also on the way.
- All three contracts will be paired against the dollar-linked tether (USDT) stablecoin.
- Currently live on BitMEX’s testnet, the products are slated to start trading on Oct. 30 at 04:00 UTC.
- Yearn.finance is currently the ninth largest DeFi protocol, with $458 million locked up in liquidity, according to DeFi Pulse.
- It sets out to be the gateway to a range of yield-generating products.
- Meanwhile, DOT is the native token of Polkadot, a protocol for connecting decentralized applications and services, and BNB powers the ecosystem of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
- “These three contracts aim to provide our users with quality coverage of highly liquid products,” BitMEX said.
- The exchange rarely lists new contracts: last month it announced upcoming listings for Chainlink and Tezos futures, the first additions for two years.
- BitMEX was recently charged by U.S. authorities for allegedly facilitating unregistered trading.
- It’s since undergone a major leadership shakeup and brought in its first chief compliance officer.
- This week, the company brought forward a mandate for all customers to verify their identities by Nov. 5, three months earlier than planned.
See also: BitMEX Accelerates Mandatory ID Verification After Charges of Lax Anti-Money Laundering Controls
Related Stories
- Kik’s Token Survives SEC Battle, No Barrier to Exchange Listings, Says Kin Foundation
- CME’s Rise in Bitcoin Futures Rankings Signals Growing Institutional Interest
- Chinese Authorities Crack Down on Gambling Sites Using Tether Stablecoin
- Grayscale Added $300M in Digital Assets to Its Portfolio During the Last Day
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.