Bitmedia Partners With UBIDEX To Accumulate TOP-Quality Traffic And Boost Conversions In iGaming Niche

Bitmedia.IO, the leading crypto advertising platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with UBIDEX, a pioneer in cutting-edge retargeting and retention solutions for the iGaming industry. With the objective of transforming the implementation of retargeting, this partnership intends to deliver improved solutions and unparalleled value to companies operating in the iGaming industry.

UBIDEX, renowned for its innovative approach to digital advertising, brings a wealth of expertise in retargeting and retention strategies that elevate user engagement and conversion rates. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Bitmedia.IO's dedication to delivering the crypto casino and gambling traffic to targeted users and GEOs.

Features of Bitmedia.IO & UBIDEX collab:

Detailed targeting options Frequency capping and ad rerun tools Ad campaign optimization (white-, blacklists) Retargeting and users retention Advanced events attribution system (post-view & post click) Cross format ads Auto bidding optimization Open RTB-enabled supply sources Regular reporting (new dashboard for advertisers) Custom ad (banner) design ​​Data integration from data providers, partners, and other platforms

Effectivenes that brings results

Companies officially announces the collaboration since January 2024. That’s what founders says about the partnership goals and strategy:

Oleg Martynenko, Founder and CEO at UBIDEX:

"Partnering with Bitmedia reinforces our commitment to delivering genuine value to our clients, facilitating the establishment of direct connections with niche, high-converting supply-side partners. This collaboration not only broadens our clients' outreach and user acquisition but also equips them with valuable insights and recommendations to enhance their overall user experience."

Matvii Diadkov, founder at Bitmedia.IO:

“Last year we attracted 25% more customers from the gaming sector and this trend continues this year. That is why partnering with companies that provide quality gambling traffic is very important to us. Together with UBIDEX, we can provide a continuous flow of quality converting traffic to the target audience. Retargeting is an important feature that increases the reach of target users and high engagement. Targeting opportunities with Bitmedia plus retargeting options with UBIDEX are the powerful tools that allows us to significantly increase conversion and ensure the growth of advertising effectiveness for our clients’ iGaming projects.”

Bitmedia advertise projects related to:

crypto, metaverse and NFTs, DeFi and GameFi, crypto-gambling, betting.

UBIDEX works with niches:

crypto casino, online casino, betting, gambling.

The collaboration between two companies aimed at enhancing user engagement and personalization, thereby facilitating more focused communication and bolstering overall user contentment. By leveraging Bitmedia's vast network, advertisers on UBIDEX will benefit from extended reach and visibility, enhancing their capacity to connect with the right audience at the right time. The partnership will offer comprehensive analytics and insights, empowering iGaming businesses to make data-driven decisions, optimize retargeting and retention strategies for maximum impact and high conversion rates.

