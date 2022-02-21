Bitmanu Releases First 3nm Bitcoin ASIC Miners

The startup focused on innovation in the bitcoin mining industry launches three energy-efficient mining rigs with 3nm chips.

Bitmanu, an ASIC manufacturing startup, has announced their entrance into bitcoin mining with the simultaneous announcement of three 3-nanometer (nm) mining rigs. These are some of the earliest 3nm mining rigs to hit the market, and are typically profitable after only one month of operation, according to a press release.

The BM1, BM2, and BM Pro bitcoin miners output an impressive amount of hashpower – the amount of hashes a machine can solve per second. The BM Pro is the leading machine, being able to perform 1,950 terahashes per second (TH/s), followed by the BM2, which outputs 610 TH/s. The BM1 miner is the least powerful of the trio, reaching 380 TH/s of hashrate capacity.

However, the BM1 is still powerful by industry standards as, for reference, the Antminer S19 Pro+ Hyd, Bitmain’s flagship ASIC that will be released in May, has a hashrate capacity of 198 TH/s. Antminers, and the S19 Pro line in particular, have been heralded as leading machines in the space for quite some time and largely are thought to use 7nm chips.

Bitmanu's BM Pro bitcoin mining machine costs $18,000; it is able to output 1,950TH/s while consuming 2,200W. Source: Bitmanu.

Daniel Hansen, CEO from Bitmanu, spoke to the future of mining in regards to their products, “The range of advanced crypto mining products offered by Bitmanu is built utilizing the new era of crypto-mining technology. The best part about our miners is that they bring an amazing investment opportunity for all crypto miners, including those with no knowledge or previous experience in IT or cryptocurrency mining.”

High hashrates aren’t the only thing required to be profitable in the mining space, however, and Bitmanu made sure to address this issue with their energy efficient miners that lessen power consumption.

The BM Pro consumes an impressively low amount of energy, just 2200W. The BM1 and BM2 chips take it a step further and with their lower capacities are able to use only 650W and 850W, respectively.

Continuing from the reference point of earlier machines, the Antminer S19 Pro+ Hyd has a power consumption rate of 5,445 W.

