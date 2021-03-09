Cryptocurrencies

Bitmain Accused of Illegally Hiring Engineering Talent in Taiwan

Contributor
Zack Voell and David Pan CoinDesk
Published

Beijing-based bitcoin mining giant Bitmain is under investigation by Taiwanese authorities for allegedly hiring more than 100 engineers illegally.

  • Bitmain allegedly lured a senior engineer from Taiwan and asked him to persuade his former colleagues to follow, while setting up two companies in Taiwan as foreign investments to attract additional engineering talent.
  • According to a report by Nikkei Asia, engineers were hired at salaries more than twice than those at their previous roles.
  • Businesses in mainland China are not allowed to invest in semiconductor companies or branches of those companies in Taiwan, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
  • Bitmain did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    5 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular