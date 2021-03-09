Bitmain Accused of Illegally Hiring Engineering Talent in Taiwan
Beijing-based bitcoin mining giant Bitmain is under investigation by Taiwanese authorities for allegedly hiring more than 100 engineers illegally.
- Bitmain allegedly lured a senior engineer from Taiwan and asked him to persuade his former colleagues to follow, while setting up two companies in Taiwan as foreign investments to attract additional engineering talent.
- According to a report by Nikkei Asia, engineers were hired at salaries more than twice than those at their previous roles.
- Businesses in mainland China are not allowed to invest in semiconductor companies or branches of those companies in Taiwan, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
- Bitmain did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
