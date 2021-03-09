Bitmain Accused of Illegally Hiring Engineering Talent in Taiwan

Beijing-based bitcoin mining giant Bitmain is under investigation by Taiwanese authorities for allegedly hiring more than 100 engineers illegally.

Bitmain allegedly lured a senior engineer from Taiwan and asked him to persuade his former colleagues to follow, while setting up two companies in Taiwan as foreign investments to attract additional engineering talent.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, engineers were hired at salaries more than twice than those at their previous roles.

Businesses in mainland China are not allowed to invest in semiconductor companies or branches of those companies in Taiwan, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Bitmain did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.