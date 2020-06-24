BitLicense Recipients
The first BitLicense was issued in 2015, just months after the regulatory regime was first implemented. A total of 25 entities are now approved to operate in New York by the Department of Financial Services, including six limited purpose trust companies.
BitLicenses
- Circle Internet Financial, Inc. (9/22/15)
- XRP II, LLC (Ripple) (6/13/16)
- COINBASE, Inc. (1/17/17)
- bitFlyer USA, Inc. (11/28/17)Â
- Genesis Global Trading (5/17/18)
- XAPO, Inc. (6/14/18)
- Square, Inc. (6/18/18)
- BitPay, Inc. (7/16/18)
- Coinsource (Clark, Sharp and Reynolds LLC) (11/1/18)
- NYDIG Execution LLC (11/14/18)
- LibertyX (Moon Inc.) (1/24/19)
- Robinhood Crypto, LLC (1/24/19)
- Cottonwood Vending, LLC (1/31/19)
- Bitstamp USA, Inc. (4/9/19)
- Tagomi Trading LLC (3/27/19)
Seed CX (7/15/19)
- SoFi Digital Assets, LLC (12/3/19)
- Eris Clearing, LLC (ErisX) (5/6/20)
Limited Purpose Trust Charters
- Gemini Trust Company, LLC (10/1/2015)
- Paxos Trust Company, LLC (05/07/2015) (Formerly itBit Trust Company)
- Coinbase Custody Trust Company (10/23/2018)
- NYDIG Trust Company LLC (11/14/2018)
- Bakkt Trust Company LLC (8/16/2019)
- Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC (11/19/2019)
