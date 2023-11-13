Bithumb's Ambitious Plan To Go Public A Game-Changer For The Crypto Market?

South Korea-based crypto exchange Bithumb announced its plan to go public, eyeing an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the second half of 2025.

This significant development arrives as the industry looks forward to discussions at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14, where similar market advancements are expected to be a focal point.

Bithumb’s IPO Endeavor

Bithumb Korea selected Samsung Securities last month as the lead underwriter for its IPO, setting an ambitious target to list on the KOSDAQ by the second half of 2025, a local news outlet reported.

This decision marked a strategic effort to regain market dominance, currently led by Upbit, which has about 85% of the market share.

The move was interpreted as an attempt to enhance corporate trust and credibility in a market increasingly influenced by reputation and regulatory compliance.

Also Read: Blockchain Revolution: How To Achieve Scalability, Decentralization And Regulatory Clarity

Enhancing Trust and Transparency

The IPO is seen as a step towards improving Bithumb's governance structure and operational transparency.

Quoting anonymous persons, the report stated Bithumb Korea aimed to bolster market confidence in its exchange operations through this public listing.

Interestingly, the drive for the IPO seems less about fundraising, as the company reportedly possessed financial assets exceeding 400 billion won, but more about elevating market trust.

Corporate Restructuring and Leadership Changes

Aligning with the IPO plans, Bithumb was also undergoing corporate restructuring.

Former Chairman of Bithumb Korea and Bithumb Holdings Lee Jung-hoon returned as a registered director of Bithumb Holdings.

This change also led to the exclusion of Bithumb Holdings CEO Lee Sang-jun from the board amidst coin listing solicitation allegations.

Bithumb Korea CEO Lee Jae-won, who is trusted by former Chairman Lee, will concurrently hold the CEO position of Bithumb Holdings, indicating a strategic consolidation of leadership for the impending IPO.

Read Next: Hong Kong Embraces Crypto ETFs: The Gateway To Mainstream Adoption

Industry titans BlackRock, DTCC, OCC, State Street, Société Générale, Hedera, Citi, BMO, Northern Trust, Citibank, Amazon, S&P Global, Google, Invesco and Moody’s will join Benzinga on Nov. 13 for Fintech Deal Day and Nov. 14 for Future of Digital Assets. Secure a spot here to join them!

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.