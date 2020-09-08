Bithumb Exchange’s Offices Raided Again by Korean Authorities: Report
South Korean officials are said to have raided the offices of cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb for a second time in a week.
- TheÂ Seoul Newspaper reported Tuesday that the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agencyâs Intelligent Crime Investigation Unit had entered Bithumbâs Seoul headquarters and seized evidence relating to a fraud investigation.
- The raid was again linked to a $25 million token sale hosted on Bithumb and a proposed acquisition by a Singapore platform, BTHMB, that never materialized.
- Some investors have reportedly lost millions and Bithumbâs chairman, Lee Jung-hoon, has been accused of fraud and illicitly sending funds overseas.
- Bithumb, one of the largest exchanges in South Korea by trading volume, was raided for the first time last Wednesday.
- Authorities this time targeted the offices relating to Bithumb Holdings, the parent of Bithumb Korea, which operates the Bithumb exchange.
- âEverything is going fine,â Bithumb told CoinDesk when contacted for comment.
