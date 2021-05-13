BitGreen Coin: 6 Things to Know About BITG as Investors Search for the Most Eco-Friendly Crypto

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

BitGreen Coin (CCC:BITG-USD) is seeing massive gains on Thursday as investors search for eco-friendly crypto to invest in.

Here’s everything investors need to know about BitGreen Coin.

BITG is the native cryptocurrency of the BitGreen blockchain.

The cryptocurrency is focused on rewarding people for decisions that reduce their carbon footprints.

It can also reward them for shopping with sustainable and local vendors.

The goal is to help grow communities while reducing the damage done to the environment.

The blockchain also allows users to make use of their computers and GPUs for research.

That includes researching the novel coronavirus.

An excerpt from the BitGreen website reads as follows.

“The world is full of inspiring individuals looking to heal our home, push back against global warming and injustice, and help shape a brighter future. BitGreen exists to connect between goodwill and good work, providing the tools and incentives to encourage a culture of conscious consumerism and civic responsibility.”

At this point, you might be wondering why investors are taking an interest in green cryptocurrencies? Recent comments from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk are behind today’s eco-friendly cryptocurrency trend.

The Tesla CEO announced that the company is no longer accepting Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). He said that the reason for this is that the energy used for mining and transactions is too high. Musk claims the negative impact on the environment isn’t worth the disadvantages that come with using BTC.

Musk’s comments, as well as other news today, resulted in a crypto crash. This saw many of the biggest names in crypto take a dive. That’s also what’s spurring the interest in green cryptos today.

BITG was up 317.6% as of Thursday afternoon.

