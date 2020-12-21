Cryptocurrencies

BitGrail Operator May Have Hacked Own Exchange to Steal €120M, Police Allege

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Florence, Italy

A man who ran the now-bankrupt BitGrail exchange may have been behind a series of hacks that stole €120 million ($146.55 million) in cryptocurrency from his own platform, Italian police claimed Monday.

  • It’s estimated that 230,000 BitGrail users lost funds in the breaches, which targeted the platform’s stores of the nano cryptocurrency, as reported by Reuters.
  • The police said the perpetrator, a 34-year-old man from Florence named only as “F.F.”, is either behind the breaches or took no action to prevent them after the first attack came to light.
  • “It is not yet clear whether he participated actively in the theft or if he simply decided not to increase security measures after discovering it,” Ivano Gabrielli, director of the national centre for cyber crimes, said in Reuters’ report.
  • While in February 2018, F.F. contacted the Italian police to report the first hack, Italian authorities said it would have been simple to avoid later hacks, but instead, he “knowingly failed to prevent them.”
  • The accused man faces charges of computer fraud, fraudulent bankruptcy and money-laundering.
  • The amount lost in the attacks is the largest from a hack in Italy and one of the largest worldwide, according to police.

See also: Crypto Exchange EXMO Says Hackers Have Stolen 5% of Total Assets

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #Crypto, and How It Allows for a Diverse Inflow of Consumers, Capital and Talent

    TD Ameritrade Head of Digital Assets Sunayna Tuteja joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss increasing collaboration between capital markets and #crypto, and how it allows for a diverse inflow of consumers, capital and talent.

    3 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular