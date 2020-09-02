BitGo Will Provide Cold Storage Crypto Support for Japan’s Bitgate
Japanese crypto exchange Bitgate will soon offer customers cold storage services through BitGo Inc., meeting new legal requirements set by the local financial regulator.Â
BitGo announced Wednesday it would provide its âSelf-Managed Custodyâ service to the exchange, which is supervised by the Japanese Financial Services Agency (JFSA). Japan-based financial services firm Daiko Holdings secured a controlling stake in the exchange earlier this year.
These are requirements by the JFSA, said BitGo CEO Mike Belshe, with new regulations going into effect this past May reflecting an increased amount of attention paid to security in a country that has suffered some of the crypto worldâs largest exchange hacks.
According to a press release by BitGo, the solution was built for the Asian markets, and enables security features like multi-signature wallets that ensure there isnât a single point of failure which could lead to a breach or loss.
âThis probably stems in fact from the long history that Japan has with crypto,â Belshe told CoinDesk. âAs you know, crypto in Japan has been pretty strong, but weâve also had a couple of really prominent losses over time, one being Mt Gox, and later Coincheck.âÂ
The regulator mandates exchanges use cold storage for the bulk of their clientsâ assets, Belshe said, which BitGo agrees is a best practice for the industry.
BitGo currently provides services to six of the 24 licensed exchanges in Japan, Belshe claimed, and the company has been meeting with the regulator for years.
In his view, the JFSA recognizes the risk that exists with storing assets online, whether thatâs in the crypto space or other, more traditional firms. This may be part of why it recommends offline solutions for regulated entities.
âI think Japan thinks a lot more about breaches,â he said. âI think culturally [it cares] a lot about the reputation of the country, and what it means when thereâs a loss inside a firmâ based in Japan.
CORRECTION (Sept. 3, 2020, 01:25 UTC): This article originally said BitGo Trust provided the âSelf-Managed Custodyâ solution. Itâs actually provided by BitGo Inc., a separate division of BitGo Holdings.
