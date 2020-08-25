BitGo Weighs Building a Sidechain for WBTC as Ethereum Fees Climb

Historic fee pressure plaguing the Ethereum blockchain is forcing one of decentralized financeâs (DeFi) hottest projects to consider swapping tires while driving.

Digital asset trust company BitGo is in the process of âreaching outâ to community partners to build an Ethereum sidechain due to heightened fees, according to CTO Ben Chan in an email exchange.Â

BitGoâs premiere product wrapped bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token with a 1-1 peg to bitcoin. It currently secures some 46,000 BTC worth just north of $500 million through a custodial patchwork.Â

Related: Ethereum Tokens Worth $1B Vulnerable to âFake Deposit Attackâ

âDuring the time the white paper was written, we wanted to consider potential solutions to rising fees. What weâve seen this year is that WBTC traction has been largely thanks to the highly composable DeFi industry,â Chan said. âWe will reach out to the community partners to see if they are interested in embarking upon a sidechain together.â

Read more: Decentralized Finance Frenzy Drives Ethereum Transaction Fees to All-Time Highs

Ethereum fee pressures have continued to escalate over the last six months, reaching all-time highs on Aug. 13. A general technical fix remains months to years away.

As for timing, Chan said BitGo is not âcommitted to anything in 2020.â He said the most difficult part of the undertaking is not technical but organizing community developers. (Itâs worth noting that the definition of a general-purpose sidechain remains a hotly contested question in developer circles.)

Related: BitGo Applies to Be Regulated Custodian in New York State

âCommunity building and operational overhead is what we predict will take up more of this time, and this is difficult to estimate,â Chan said.Â

DeFi going to other blockchains?

DeFi, Ethereumâs latest runaway hustle, has led many competing blockchains to play catch-up. For example, the Tezos community launched a wrapped bitcoin project of its own last April.

Read more: DeFi Traders Are Gaming Ethereum for Higher Profits, Researchers Say

But at least three larger blockchain players are coming for Ethereumâs crown from a more technical angle: baselayer interoperability.

For NEAR Protocol, Polkadot and Cosmos, composability with Ethereumâs Virtual Machine (EVM) could allow established billion-dollar DeFi projects such as Compound or Aave to jump ship.

NEAR describes itself as a more developer-friendly, EVM-compatible alternative to Ethereum, while Polkadot continues to market itself as a âprotocol for protocolsâ and has at least one Ethereum/Polkadot bridge in the works.

Cosmos, on the other hand, now has one project running. On Monday, developer houses Chainsafe and Tendermint released Ethermint, an EVM-compatible project built on a variant of the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm called Tendermint.

Composability means the project natively âsupports solidity smart contracts and assets from Ethereum,â Cosmos core developer Federico Kunze said in a private message.

The point was not lost on ShapeShift CEO and founder Erik Vorhees in a Monday tweet.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.