Cryptocurrencies

BitGo Now Supports Custody and Staking of Tezos’ XTZ

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
BitGo CEO Mike Belshe (CoinDesk archives)

BitGo has added custodial and staking services for the Tezos blockchainâs native token, XTZ.

  • Investors who store their XTZ with BitGo will earn an annual staking return of around 6% across BitGoâs hot and cold wallets, the custodial firm told CoinDesk on Thursday.
  • Cryptos native to proof-of-stake consensus blockchains generate returns for their holders as a reward for them lending their personal computing power (or that of a delegated validator, such as BitGo Trust) toward securing the network.Â 
  • Upon entering the staking space in October 2019, BitGo added support for proof-of-stake tokens DASH and ALGO. XTZâs market cap of around $2.4 billion at press time dwarfs those tokens.
  • BitGo intends to add custodial support for Tezos blockchain-based tokens in the coming months, the firm said.

Also read: Coinbase Custody to Support Secure Cardano Staking This Year

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular