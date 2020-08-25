BitGo Applies to Be Regulated Custodian in New York State

Crypto custody provider BitGo has filed paperwork with New Yorkâs financial regulator to offer its services in the state.

In an announcement Tuesday, the company said it was seeking approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to act as a trust in the jurisdiction.

It plans, if approved, to operate as an âindependent, regulated qualifiedâ custodian under the state banking law.

BitGo said it was targeting âstrong demandâ from institutional investors based in New York for secure and regulated storage of large amounts of digital assets.

After July guidance from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allowing U.S. banks to act as crypto custodians, BitGo said itâs expecting a âdramatic increase in market demand for its products and services from banks, pension funds, hedge funds and other fiduciaries.â

BitGo Trust Company is already a qualified custodian through the South Dakota Division of Banking.

