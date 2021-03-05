Bitfury Unit to Merge With SPAC to Create Bitcoin Mining Company With $2B Enterprise Value

Cryptocurrencies

Cipher Mining Technologies, a newly formed U.S.-based bitcoin mining operation formed from bitcoin mining hardware giant Bitfury Top HoldCo, and Good Works Acquisition (Nasdaq: GWAC) a special purpose acquisition company, said they’ve agreed to merge.

  • The combined company has an enterprise value of $2.0 billion, according to the release.
  • The combined company is expected to receive $595 million in gross cash proceeds from a combination of cash from a $425 million fully committed stock PIPE, including a $50 million investment in-kind from Bitfury, and $170 million in cash held in Good Works’ trust account from its initial public offering in October 2020.
  • ,The fully committed PIPE investment is secured with anchor investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley).
  • The combined company has planned mining capacity of 745MW by the end of 2025 and industry leading cost of energy of approximately 2.7c/kWh, the companies said.

