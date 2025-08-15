BitFuFu Q2 Profit Surges

Markets
(RTTNews) - BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU), a Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, on Friday announced that net income attributable to ordinary shareholders increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders increased to $47.13 million from $1.33 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.28 versus $0.01 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $60.69 million from $8.31 million in the same period last year.

Operating income jumped to $53.14 million from $2.22 million in the previous year.

Revenue narrowed to $102.54 million from $118.41 million in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, BitFuFu is $19.3955% higher $4.7400 on the Nasdaq.

