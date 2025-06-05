BitFuFu Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU) posted a first quarter net loss of $16.9 million, compared to net income of $35.3 million, a year ago. Net loss per share was $0.10 compared to profit of $0.22. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $10.8 million, compared to positive $49.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Total revenue in the first quarter was $78.0 million, a decrease of 46.0% from $144.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the decline in cloud mining revenue and self-mining revenue.

