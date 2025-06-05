Markets
FUFU

BitFuFu Posts Loss In Q1

June 05, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU) posted a first quarter net loss of $16.9 million, compared to net income of $35.3 million, a year ago. Net loss per share was $0.10 compared to profit of $0.22. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $10.8 million, compared to positive $49.9 million in the same period of 2024.

Total revenue in the first quarter was $78.0 million, a decrease of 46.0% from $144.4 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the decline in cloud mining revenue and self-mining revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FUFU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.