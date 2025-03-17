BitFuFu Inc. Schedules Full Year Financial Results Release and Earnings Conference Call for March 25, 2025

BitFuFu Inc. will release its 2024 financial results on March 25, 2025, with anearnings conference callscheduled.

Quiver AI Summary

BitFuFu Inc., a prominent player in Bitcoin mining and related services, announced it will release its full year financial results for 2024 on March 25, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The management team will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on the same day, requiring advance registration for participants. BitFuFu, which has a strategic partnership with BITMAIN, focuses on providing efficient, secure, and compliant digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. The company emphasizes a commitment to transparent blockchain infrastructure, leveraging its expanding network of mining facilities.

Potential Positives

BitFuFu Inc. will report its full year financial results for 2024, providing transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduledearnings conference calldemonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with stakeholders and keeping them informed about its financial performance.

BitFuFu's strategic partnership with BITMAIN, a leader in digital asset mining hardware, reinforces its position in the Bitcoin mining industry and may enhance its competitive advantage.

The company's focus on fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure showcases its dedication to responsible practices in the digital asset space.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate a lack of immediate financial transparency, potentially raising concerns among investors regarding the company's current performance up to March 2025.

The use of forward-looking statements highlights inherent risks and uncertainties, which may create apprehension among stakeholders about the reliability of the company's projections.

FAQ

When will BitFuFu Inc. release its financial results?

BitFuFu Inc. will release its full year financial results on March 25, 2025, before U.S. markets open.

What time is the conference call for the earnings release?

Theearnings conference callwill be held at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2025.

How can I participate in the BitFuFu conference call?

Participants must register in advance to join the conference call using the provided registration link.

Where can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

The live and archived webcast will be available on BitFuFu’s investor relations website.

What is the significance of BitFuFu's partnership with BITMAIN?

BitFuFu's partnership with BITMAIN enhances its mining services and enables efficient digital asset mining solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FUFU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $FUFU stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, today announced that it will release its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, before U.S. markets open on March 25, 2025.





The Company’s management team will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Singapore Time on the same day).





All participants must register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.





Registration Link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/psxtq5kh







Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.bitfufu.com/



.







About BitFuFu Inc.







BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions including cloud-mining. BitFuFu received early investment from BITMAIN, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains BITMAIN's strategic partner in the Bitcoin mining and mining services space.





BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BITMAIN, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.bitfufu.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Charley Brady





Vice President, Investor Relations







charley.b@bitfufu.com









For general inquiries:







BitFuFu Investor Relations







ir@bitfufu.com







BitFuFu Media Relations







pr@bitfufu.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.