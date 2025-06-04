BitFuFu Inc. Reports 91.4% Increase in Bitcoin Production and Significant Growth in Hashrate and Power Capacity for May 2025

BitFuFu Inc. reported a 91.4% increase in Bitcoin production and a 20.5% rise in hashrate for May 2025.

BitFuFu Inc. announced a significant increase in its Bitcoin production and mining capacity for May 2025. The company reported a 91.4% rise in Bitcoin production month-over-month, mining a total of 400 BTC, with 357 BTC from cloud mining customers. Total hashrate under management grew by 20.5% to 34.1 EH/s, while power capacity reached 651 MW, a 15% increase, driven by high demand for cloud mining services. CEO Leo Lu highlighted strategic sales of Bitcoin at favorable market prices, which helped enhance liquidity and operational coverage despite a decrease in Bitcoin holdings. As of the end of May, BitFuFu had over 615,000 registered cloud mining users, reflecting its position as a leading Bitcoin miner and service provider.

Potential Positives

Bitcoin production increased by 91.4% month-over-month to 400 BTC, indicating significant operational growth and efficiency.

Total hashrate under management rose by 20.5% month-over-month to 34.1 EH/s, reflecting strong demand and effective scaling of resources.

Total power capacity under management increased by 15.0% month-over-month to 651 MW across five continents, showcasing the company's expanding infrastructure.

The strategic sale of 178 BTC at an average price of $104,000 during a market high enhanced liquidity and demonstrated effective treasury management.

Potential Negatives

Despite a record increase in Bitcoin production, the company reported a decrease in Bitcoin holdings by 199 BTC due to proactive treasury sales, which may raise concerns about their long-term asset management strategy.

The significant reliance on third-party supplied hashrate (29.9 EH/s out of 34.1 EH/s total) may be viewed as a vulnerability, potentially impacting operational stability and control over mining efficiency.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that carry inherent risks and uncertainties, which may lead investors to question the reliability of the company's projections and future performance.

FAQ

What was BitFuFu's Bitcoin production in May 2025?

BitFuFu produced 400 BTC in May 2025, a 91.4% month-over-month increase.

How much hashrate is under management by BitFuFu?

As of May 31, 2025, BitFuFu has 34.1 EH/s of hashrate under management.

What is the total power capacity managed by BitFuFu?

BitFuFu's total power capacity under management reached 651 MW as of May 31, 2025.

How many cloud mining users are registered with BitFuFu?

BitFuFu had 615,559 registered cloud mining users as of May 31, 2025.

What factors contributed to the increase in Bitcoin production?

The increase in Bitcoin production is due to an expanded hashrate and strong demand for cloud mining services.

Total power capacity under management increased 15.0% month-over-month to 651 MW across five continents as of May 31, 2025.











SINGAPORE, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced its unaudited production and mining operation updates for May 2025.





“To meet the continued strong demand for cloud mining services, in May we further expanded our hashrate and power capacity to record levels of 34.1 EH/s and 651 MW, respectively,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu.





“In May 2025 alone, BitFuFu mined 400 BTC, including 357 BTC mined by our cloud-mining customers. The significant increase in Bitcoin production in May, up 91.4% month-over-month, directly reflects a full month's contribution from the additional hashrate purchased in late April. Similarly, the new hashrate acquired at the end of May is expected to position the Company for another strong increase in Bitcoin production in June, as Bitcoin productions benefit from this expanded capacity throughout the entire month.”





Lu continued, “Consistent with our disciplined treasury management strategy, after suspending Bitcoin sales for almost four months, we opportunistically sold 178 BTC at an average price of $104,000 during the recent all-time high in May. These strategic sales enabled us to capitalize on favorable market conditions, efficiently cover operational expenses, and strengthen our liquidity. Our long‑term conviction in Bitcoin is unchanged, and we will continue to hold a substantial balance while managing the business responsibly.”







May 2025 Highlights (







as of May 31, 2025







)









Bitcoin Holdings and Production











Bitcoin Held:



1,709 BTC



1



, a decrease of 199 BTC from April 30, 2025, due to proactive treasury sales.



1,709 BTC , a decrease of 199 BTC from April 30, 2025, due to proactive treasury sales.





Bitcoin Production:



400 BTC in May 2025, a 91.4% month-over-month increase, including 357 BTC from cloud mining and 43 BTC from self-mining.









Hashrate Overview











Total Hashrate Under Management:



34.1 EH/s, a 20.5% month-over-month increase, attributable to the increase in procured hashrate from suppliers and strong demand for cloud mining services. The majority of the added procured hashrate was generated from S21 series miners.







Self-Owned Hashrate







2







:



4.2 EH/s.







Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers







2







:



29.9 EH/s.







Average Fleet Efficiency:



19.1 J/TH.







34.1 EH/s, a 20.5% month-over-month increase, attributable to the increase in procured hashrate from suppliers and strong demand for cloud mining services. The majority of the added procured hashrate was generated from S21 series miners.







Power and Infrastructure











Total Power Capacity Under Management:



651 MW across five continents, a 15.0% month-over-month increase.













Mining Services











Cloud Mining Users:



615,559 registered users as of May 31, 2025.













About BitFuFu Inc.







BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.





For more information, visit



ir.bitfufu.com



or follow BitFuFu on X @



BitFuFuOfficial



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







BitFuFu Investor Relations:



ir@bitfufu.com











Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations:



charley.b@bitfufu.com









For general inquiries, please contact:







BitFuFu Media Relations:



pr@bitfufu.com









1



Includes 689 BTC pledged for loans and miner procurement payables and excludes BTC produced by cloud mining customers







2



Hashrate may be used for both self-mining and cloud-mining



