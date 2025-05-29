BitFuFu Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on June 5, 2025

BitFuFu Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on June 5, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for 8:00 A.M. ET.

BitFuFu Inc., a prominent Bitcoin mining company, has announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, on June 5, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The management team will conduct anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on the same day. Participants must register in advance to receive dial-in information and an access PIN for the call. Additionally, the conference will be available via live and archived webcast on the company's investor relations website. BitFuFu strives to enhance the global Bitcoin network through its innovative mining services and cloud mining platform. For further information, the company has provided contact details for both investor and media inquiries.

Potential Positives

BitFuFu Inc. is set to release its unaudited financial results for Q1 2025, providing potential insights into its performance and growth.

The scheduledearnings conference callrepresents transparency and engagement with investors, fostering trust and communication with stakeholders.

The availability of both a live and archived webcast of the conference call allows for greater accessibility to information regarding the company's performance.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of unaudited financial results may raise concerns about transparency and financial stability, as investors often prefer audited statements for assurance.



The need for advance registration to attend theearnings callmight limit accessibility for some investors, potentially reducing engagement and scrutiny of the company's performance.



Highlighting only the upcoming financial results could indicate potential scrutiny or challenges in current operations, especially if no major achievements or improvements are mentioned in the press release.

FAQ

When will BitFuFu Inc. release its financial results?

BitFuFu Inc. will release its unaudited financial results on June 5, 2025, before U.S. markets open.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on June 5, 2025.

How can I join the BitFuFuearnings conference call

Participants must register in advance using the provided link to join the conference call.

Where can I find the archived webcast of the conference call?

The archived webcast will be available on BitFuFu’s investor relations website after the call.

Who should I contact for investor inquiries about BitFuFu?

For investor inquiries, contact BitFuFu Investor Relations at ir@bitfufu.com.

$FUFU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $FUFU stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc., (“BitFuFu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, before U.S. markets open on June 5, 2025.





The Company’s management team will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 5, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Singapore Time on the same day).





All participants must register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.





Registration Link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIbfe2e2e4b5324be1b2bf87eca2ec2a25







Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.bitfufu.com/



.







About BitFuFu Inc.







BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.





For more information, visit



ir.bitfufu.com



or follow BitFuFu on X @



BitFuFuOfficial



.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







BitFuFu Investor Relations:



ir@bitfufu.com











Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations:



charley.b@bitfufu.com









For general inquiries, please contact:







BitFuFu Media Relations:



pr@bitfufu.com





