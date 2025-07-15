BitFuFu Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 16, 2025

BitFuFu Inc. will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 16, discussing strategic initiatives and operational updates.

Potential Positives

BitFuFu Inc. is participating in the Emerging Growth Conference, which provides a platform for the company to showcase its growth initiatives and attract investor interest.

The live presentation by the Vice President of Investor Relations offers an opportunity for direct communication with potential investors, which can enhance investor engagement and transparency.

The conference is expected to reach potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, increasing the visibility of BitFuFu and its strategic initiatives.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes "forward-looking statements," which may create uncertainty about the company's future performance and could be perceived negatively by investors.



The mention of potential risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements may undermine investor confidence in the company's strategic initiatives and outlook.



The lack of substantial new announcements or specific details regarding strategic initiatives might be seen as a missed opportunity to generate positive investor sentiment.

FAQ

When is BitFuFu's presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference?

BitFuFu will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 16, 2025, at 9:05 a.m. ET.

Who will represent BitFuFu during the conference?

Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations at BitFuFu, will represent the company during the conference.

How can I submit questions for BitFuFu's Q&A session?

You can submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask during the live event.

Will a recording be available after the conference?

Yes, a recorded webcast will be available on EmergingGrowth.com and their YouTube channel after the event.

Where can I learn more about BitFuFu Inc.?

You can visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial for more information.

$FUFU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $FUFU stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FUFU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FUFU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FUFU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FUFU forecast page.

$FUFU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FUFU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FUFU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Grondahl from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $5.5 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $7.0 on 06/06/2025

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced its upcoming participation in the Emerging Growth Conference, which will take place virtually on July 16, 2025, at 9:05 a.m. ET.





The 30-minute live presentation will feature Charley Brady, Vice President of Investor Relations at BitFuFu, who will provide an update on BitFuFu’s strategic initiatives, growth outlook, and recent operational milestones. A Q&A session will follow, offering investors a chance to engage directly with Company leadership.





Interested parties are encouraged to submit questions in advance to



Questions@EmergingGrowth.com



or ask them during the event.





Register now to attend the presentation and receive conference updates:



https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717085&tp_key=408af67859&sti=fufu



.





For those unable to join live, a recorded webcast will be available post-event on



EmergingGrowth.com



and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel,



YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference



.







About BitFuFu Inc.







BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.





For more information, visit



ir.bitfufu.com



or follow BitFuFu on X @



BitFuFuOfficial



.







About the Emerging Growth Conference







The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.





The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.





All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Contact:







BitFuFu Investor Relations







ir@bitfufu.com







Charley Brady





Vice President, Investor Relations:







charley.b@bitfufu.com









Media Contact:







BitFuFu Media Relations







pr@bitfufu.com





