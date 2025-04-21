BitFuFu Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

BitFuFu Inc. filed its annual report for 2024 with the SEC, accessible on its and the SEC’s websites.

BitFuFu Inc., a leading company in Bitcoin mining and services, announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. SEC on April 21, 2025. This report is accessible on both the SEC's website and BitFuFu's investor relations site. The company, which offers comprehensive solutions including cloud-mining, has strong backing from BITMAIN, a prominent mining hardware manufacturer, and aims to provide secure and compliant blockchain infrastructure globally. BitFuFu emphasizes its commitment to efficient mining solutions for institutional clients and digital asset enthusiasts. The press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding the company's future performance.

BitFuFu Inc. filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, showcasing transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The company maintains a strategic partnership with BITMAIN, enhancing its credibility and growth potential in the Bitcoin mining sector.

BitFuFu emphasizes its commitment to providing secure and innovative digital asset mining solutions, appealing to a global customer base.

The press release highlights forward-looking statements, which carry the risk of misalignment between projected performance and actual outcomes, potentially affecting investor confidence.

There is no specific mention of key financial metrics or operational achievements in the report, which could leave investors questioning the company's current performance.

BitFuFu's reliance on strategic partnerships, such as with BITMAIN, may indicate a vulnerability in operational independence, raising concerns about the company's resilience in a volatile market.

What is BitFuFu Inc. known for?

BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing one-stop cloud-mining solutions.

Where can I access BitFuFu's annual report?

The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website and BitFuFu’s investor relations website.

Who is BitFuFu's strategic partner?

BitFuFu has a strategic partnership with BITMAIN, a leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer.

What does the forward-looking statement entail?

Forward-looking statements reflect BitFuFu's beliefs and expectations about future events, but involve risks and uncertainties.

How can investors contact BitFuFu?

Investors can contact BitFuFu through Vice President Charley Brady or via the investor relations email.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 21, 2025.





The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



and on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.bitfufu.com/



.







About BitFuFu Inc.







BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions including cloud-mining. BitFuFu received early investment from BITMAIN, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains BITMAIN’s strategic partner in the Bitcoin mining and mining services space.





BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BITMAIN, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.bitfufu.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Charley Brady





Vice President, Investor Relations







charley.b@bitfufu.com









For general inquiries, please contact:







BitFuFu Investor Relations







ir@bitfufu.com







BitFuFu Media Relations







pr@bitfufu.com





