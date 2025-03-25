BITFUFU Earnings Results: $FUFU Reports Quarterly Earnings

BITFUFU ($FUFU) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $99,160,000, missing estimates of $101,270,700 by $-2,110,700.
BITFUFU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of BITFUFU stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,533,056 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,588,627
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 27,137 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $134,328
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 26,439 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,873
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC removed 23,855 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,082
- WINTON GROUP LTD added 16,757 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,947
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 16,153 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,957
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 14,098 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,785
