Bitfinex Seeks to Attract Institutional Investors With Off-Exchange Settlement

Crypto exchange Bitfinex announced Tuesday it has partnered with digital asset infrastructure provider Copper to attract institutional investors with its off-exchange settlement service.

Bitfinex said it has integrated Copper’s “ClearLoop” settlement and clearing network, which removes the need for institutional customers to move digital tokens from a secure cold wallet into an exchange’s hot wallet.

The integration of the network will also reduce the time it takes for investors to make deposits and withdraw funds, as well as mitigate counterparty risk by holding funds in Copper’s segregated, institutional-grade custody accounts.

“Our platform’s relationship with Copper is driving uptake of digital token trading among hedge fund and asset managers worldwide, transforming how institutional customers engage with digital tokens, by providing market-leading custody and trading solutions,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex.

Bitfinex said it has collaborated with Zug-based infrastructure firm Market Synergy for “institutional standard cryptocurrency connectivity” and thus will be better able to serve those high-frequency trading firms looking for exposure to crypto.

Read more: NY AG’s $850M Probe of Bitfinex, Tether Ends in an $18.5M Settlement

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.