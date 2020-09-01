Cryptocurrencies

Bitfinex Owner Invests $1M in Dusk's Security Token Exchange

(Jacob Ekaineck/Wikimedia Commons)

Bitfinex parent iFinex has invested $1 million into Dusk Network â a Dutch-based company looking to create a regulated security token platform.

  • Announced in a press release Tuesday, Dusk said the capital would go toward a new exchange that will bring new types of tokenized assets to the European market.
  • Details remain thin on the ground, but the proposed exchange will list tokenized financial products such as equities, commodities, bonds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
  • It will be wholly separate from Dusk Network itself, a spokesperson told CoinDesk.
  • The exchange will adhere to the second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) â an EU regulatory framework for transparency and investor protection â and will, therefore, be able to operate across most of Europe.
  • A Dusk spokesperson declined to comment on whether iFinex will receive an equity stake or token share in return for its investment.

