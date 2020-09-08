Bitfinex Invests in Derivatives Exchange Built With Bitcoin’s Lightning Network
Lightning Network-based derivatives platform LN Markets closed a pre-seed funding round joined by Bitfinex and other early-stage Bitcoin startup investors.
- Launched in March 2020, LN Markets has reached nearly $10 million in aggregate traded volume and has over 100 channels connected to its exchange.
- The platform is designed to avoid slow and costly on-chain transactions by connecting traders to a bitcoin derivatives market by âstreamingâ their funds through the Lightning Network, according to the projectâs founders.
- When asked, the LN Markets team declined to disclose the amount raised.
- The exchange offers up to 50x leverage, according to a presentation shared with CoinDesk, and users can trade directly from any Lightning Network wallet.
- Bitfinexâs CTO Paolo Ardoino said, âThis is one of our first public investments and underlines our support for the Lightning Network.â
- Because the Lightning Network is a technology that Bitfinex âloves,â it is âimportant for us to provide funding and to participate in such an innovative venture,â he added.
- Directly linking usersâ wallets to the derivatives exchange âsets an example of how exchanges should let users operate with their funds,â said Tobias Hoffmann, bitcoin developer and trader on LN Markets.
- Bitcoinâs Lightning Network has enjoyed steady growth over the past few years, adding its largest number of new nodes in a single month in August, as CoinDesk previously reported.
