Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) Price Target Decreased by 80.00% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) has been revised to 2.04 / share. This is an decrease of 80.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated March 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.71% from the latest reported closing price of 1.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitfarms. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BITF is 0.43%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.50% to 45,626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 13,605K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,583K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 64.42% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 8,547K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,671K shares, representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 49.62% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 2,915K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,732K shares, representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 33.39% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,894K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares, representing a decrease of 33.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 33.93% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 2,875K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712K shares, representing an increase of 40.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 24.13% over the last quarter.

