Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) Price Target Decreased by 75.00% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) has been revised to 2.55 / share. This is an decrease of 75.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated March 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.97% from the latest reported closing price of 2.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitfarms. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BITF is 0.39%, a decrease of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.17% to 39,977K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 8,455K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares, representing an increase of 50.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 104.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,285K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,605K shares, representing a decrease of 64.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,019K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares, representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 59.60% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,894K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares, representing a decrease of 33.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 33.93% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 2,691K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 19.53% over the last quarter.

